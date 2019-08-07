Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 7 August 2019

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 11:43 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 7 August 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that GJ Thompson took “a leave of absence” to work in her office as chief of staff; if so, did he take leave as an employee or a director?

3. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

4. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: What progress, if any, is the Government making on increasing trade and growing exports?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statements, policies, and actions in relation to the economy?

6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by her statement, “the single biggest risk to public health now is our changing climate”; if so, why?

7. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What reports has he seen this week regarding salary and wage growth?

8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she agree with transport Minister Phil Twyford’s statement, “I received a letter from the Associate Minister of Transport, Julie Anne Genter on the LGWM indicative package on 26 March 2019”; if not, why not?

9. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she stand by her allocation decisions around Learning Support Coordinators in schools, and does she believe they are targeting children who are most in need?



10. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Employment: What recent labour market reports has he seen that show outcomes for Māori and young people?

11. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions around the Reform of Vocational Education?

12. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Women: Does she stand by her statement, “We know there is a huge amount of work to do to make things better for women … and this Government is absolutely committed to that work”, and does that work cover unacceptable behaviour ranging from bullying and intimidation to sexual harassment and sexual assault?

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


