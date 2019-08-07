Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM closed and opaque on GJ Thompson

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 2:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

“She also appears to have set a new standard, saying it’s acceptable to have a conflict of interest as long as it’s temporary.

“Jacinda Ardern has previously said that Mr Thompson took a ‘leave of absence’ as a director and shareholder of Thompson Lewis while he was employed as her chief of staff.

“The problem with Ardern’s claim is that the Companies Act does not allow a director to take a leave of absence. In any case, Companies Office recordsconfirm Mr Thompson remained a director and shareholder throughout this period.



“The PM walked back her previous statements, saying that Thompson only took leave from day-to-day business. But this statement is meaningless. Directors have a duty to act in the best interests of their firm at all times.

“Astonishingly, Ardern also claimed that because Thompson only ran her office for four months, this diminishes the seriousness of the conflict of interest.

“We have an extraordinary situation in which Mr Thompson, whose clients include Huawei, was required by law to keep his firm’s best interests at heart while he had access to all Cabinet papers and the Government’s legislative agenda.

“The biggest question that remains is: Did Thompson have access to briefings and other information that may have benefited his firm and his clients?

“I have asked the Prime Minister whether there were any meetings Mr Thompson did not attend, or any briefings he did not receive, while he was her chief of staff because they related to his clients, including Huawei. She flatly refused to answer.

“I have also asked whether he attended meetings relating to Huawei or the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act. Again, Ardern refused to say.

“This is seriously murky business and the PM has an obligation to voters to clear it up.

“There was huge potential for a conflict between Mr Thompson’s personal interests as a lobbyist for firms such as Huawei and his duties as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

“If Jacinda Ardern is committed to openness and transparency, she will tell New Zealanders whether her senior most advisor had access to confidential information that could have benefited his firm and his clients.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Explainer: The NZ Biodiversity Strategy Discussion Document

‘Te Koiroa o te Koiora’, a Discussion Document for the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy (NZBS) was launched today setting out proposals for inclusion in a new Biodiversity Strategy.

The creation of the discussion document was led by DOC in an all of Government collaboration with agencies (including the Ministry for the Environment), and working closely with iwi, specialists and interest groups. More>>

Scoop Hivemind: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity
Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. More>>

 

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens Conference: Focus On Supporting Renters

Co-leader Marama Davidson announced that the Green Party is ready to negotiate its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government’s Kiwibuild reset, reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act, and a mandatory Warrant of Fitness to enforce proper standards for rental homes. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 