Announcement on Telford a Vote of Confidence in Southland
“Today’s announcement that the Government will invest $4.7 million in Telford is a vote of confidence in both Southland and SIT” said Invercargill based Labour MP Liz Craig.
“The Primary Industries are hugely important to Southland, and being able to train our own skilled workers is vitally important for our region. Today’s announcement provides certainty for Telford staff and students, and also gives SIT a central role to play in agricultural training, both locally and further afield. It also provides a platform for SIT to further develop primary industries training at Telford beyond 2021”.
