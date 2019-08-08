Ensuring Midwifery Cover for Urgent Births

Today the Health Select Committee released its report on Hamish Walker’s petition, which asked the House of Representatives to urge the Southern DHB to keep Lumsden Maternity as a primary birthing unit.

“Labour members of the Committee acknowledged the Southern DHB had consulted on the changes to its maternity services and was developing Maternal and Child Hubs in Te Anau and Wanaka, where urgent birthing facilities weren’t previously available” said Invercargill based Labour MP Liz Craig.

“However, we were concerned the promised Hubs in Te Anau and Lumsden weren’t up and running before the DHB transitioned Lumsden from a primary birthing unit.

In particular, we were concerned about the availability of second midwife cover for urgent births, as well as the appropriate facilities and equipment not being in place at the time the transition occurred”.

“While Labour members welcomed the independent review into how the DHB had implemented its new model of care, it was our expectation that the appropriate midwifery cover and equipment would be in place at all times at these Hubs and we have asked the DHB to report back to the Committee on these concerns as soon as the review is complete”.

