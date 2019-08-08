Ministers congratulate those making emissions reductions

Hon James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change

Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Health

8 August 2019

Ministers congratulate those making award winning emissions reductions

The Minister for Climate Change and the Associate Minister of Health have congratulated the winners of this year’s Enviro-Mark Solutions Awards for their outstanding work in reducing carbon emissions.

“The organisations who are being celebrated for their significant emissions reductions show what can be done, no matter the size of your organisation, and their stories offer encouragement to the rest of us who want to play our part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s transition to a low emissions future,” Climate Change Minister, James Shaw, said.

Associate Health Minister, Julie Anne Genter, paid tribute to Auckland District Health Board, which is winner of the Excellence in Climate Action in the category of a large organisation, having reduced its carbon footprint by 30 per cent on its base year.

“I commend Auckland DHB for its sustainability work, which includes decreasing electricity and gas usage, applying green building principles to existing and new infrastructure projects, reducing single use plastic and packaging, reducing waste that goes to landfill, and working with key suppliers to drive more re-purposing of end-of-life products.

“Auckland DHB’s sustainability programme shares an integrated view of the environment that is founded on principles of kaitiakitanga and responsible stewardship which align with Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua.







“I also want to congratulate Canterbury DHB for their work in reducing emissions by 20 percent since 2014, and being a finalist for the same award.

“These steps maximise positive health outcomes, while avoiding harmful environmental impacts and financial waste,” Julie Anne Genter said.

The Ministers also acknowledged the incredible achievements of winners in the other categories, including Kapiti District Council which won the Medium Organisation category having reduced its carbon footprint by 76 per cent on base year, and skincare manufacturer, Snowberry New Zealand Limited, which won an Excellence award for reducing its carbon footprint by 79 per cent.

The Ministers noted Enviro-Mark Solutions Chief Executive Dr Ann Smith’s observation that the award winners’ combined carbon emissions reductions are equivalent to taking more than 23,000 medium-sized combustion engine cars off our roads for a year.

