Submissions are now open on the Abortion Legislation Bill
Submissions are now open on the Abortion Legislation Bill
Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. It would do this by decriminalising abortion, modernising legislation related to abortion, and better aligning the regulation of abortion services with that of other health services.
The bill would remove the current legal requirements for authorising an abortion. The bill would allow a person to refer themselves to an abortion service provider. A health practitioner would only need to give their authorisation if the person was more than 20 weeks pregnant.
The bill would also:
• allow safe areas to be established around specific abortion facilities
• disestablish the Abortion Supervisory Committee
• amend the process for practitioners who conscientiously object to providing abortion services
• make it clear that health practitioners must advise people who are considering, or have had, an abortion that counselling services are available.
Hon Ruth Dyson said: "The committee welcomes hearing from a wide range of people on their views. We understand that this is a sensitive and important topic, and we look forward to engaging in a respectful and open discussion.”
Tell the Abortion Legislation Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Thursday 19 September 2019.
For more details about the bill:
• Read the full content of the bill
• Get more details about the bill
• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
• Follow the committee's Facebook page for updates
ENDS