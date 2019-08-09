New Limited Service Volunteer Facility Opens

Hon Ron Mark

Minister of Defence

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development



9 August 2019

Media Statement



The new Limited Service Volunteer (LSV) facility was opened by Minister of Defence Ron Mark, and Associate Minister for Social Development Poto Williams, at Trentham today.

LSV is a residential six-week programme run jointly by NZDF and MSD aimed at helping turn the lives of at risk young people around and move them into employment.

“The new facility will train up to 360 young people per year,” says Ron Mark. “It is a key step forward in achieving the Coalition Government’s promise to double the number of young people attending an LSV course per year.

“LSV has proven time and time again to work for young people. The majority of youth who complete the course find employment and see noticeable changes in their lives. This is why the course is over 25 years old, and still going strong.

“The first LSV course in this facility will be on Monday 19 August returning LSV training to the Trentham area, four years after the previous Government closed the last facility,” says Ron Mark.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the LSV programme is one of the Ministry’s key programmes.

“LSV provides a unique opportunity for young people to achieve something they’d never thought possible,” says Carmel Sepuloni.

“In its 25 years of existence around 16,500 young people have been through an LSV course. This new facility will open up more opportunities for our Rangitahi and I am looking forward to seeing more graduates coming through and moving into employment,” says Carmel Sepuloni.

