Labour’s latest broken promise: light rail to Mt Roskill

Saturday, 10 August 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Two years on from the Prime Minister’s pledge to have light rail from Auckland’s CBD to Mt Roskill within four years, the project is on the fast track to nowhere, National’s Transport spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“All the signs point to this being yet another broken election promise from Labour.

“Jacinda Ardern said her slow tram down Dominion Road would be a ‘game-changer’ but it has turned out to be slower than a game of Risk with the basic first step of a business case still not done at what was supposed to be the project’s halfway point.

“When she was asked last week what transport projects her Government had started, this was the only one she could name – but it hasn’t started.

“The Government’s ineptitude has been on full display throughout with Ministers unable to agree on whether the extended line to Māngere will cost $4 billion or $7 billion.

“The business case was supposed to be ready by November 2018. The delay suggests Phil Twyford is struggling to stack up an economic case for spending that much taxpayer cash.

“There’s also the looming problem of APEC and the 2021 America’s Cup. The disruption that construction would cause may mean the project can’t begin until 2022, if at all.

“The Government’s dilly-dallying on this couldn’t have come at a worse time. It has pulled the handbrake on our economy by cancelling dozens of infrastructure projects that were ready to go under National, and it hasn’t been able to get anything off the ground itself.

“This is why New Zealand is at an ‘infrastructure crisis point’ according to the Business Council. The Government has shut down this country’s infrastructure pipeline just so it can press ahead with an ideological dream it cooked up during the election campaign.

“Phil Twyford has now placed the construction sector in a precarious position. If the business case for light rail doesn’t stack up – and that is a real possibility – what will he do? Push on regardless and waste billions of taxpayer dollars, or scrap it and leave the country in a huge infrastructure hole?

“This term of Government has been littered with Labour’s broken promises: KiwiBuild, a cancer agency, free doctor’s visits, police numbers, a capital gains tax – the list goes on.

“Light rail to Mt Roskill within four years is on track to wind up on that list.”

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

