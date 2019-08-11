Minister fails children with complex needs

A number of principals are disappointed with the Government’s unfair and inequitable allocation of learning support coordinators around New Zealand, National’s Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“Earlier this week, Tracey Martin said she was ‘really pleased’ with her allocation of the policy and would not change her decisions, despite many schools with disadvantaged kids missing out.

“The Minister justified the backlash on her policy by stating ‘We seem to live in a world where somebody’s got to complain about everything’.

“Parents and principals have told me they are disappointed with the allocation. For example, only a couple of learning support coordinators have been allocated to north of Whangarei – this is unacceptable.

“Information released showed Oranga Tamariki raised concerns about the way this crucial learning support is allocated.

“The Minister has taken a ‘Yes Minister’ approach rather than focussing on targeting areas with children in need.

“I am calling on the Minister to either provide additional support to cover neglected areas, or change her allocation to be more fair and equitable so that children with complex needs get the support that they deserve.”

