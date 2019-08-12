Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tracking progress for Rail Safety Week

Monday, 12 August 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Transport
MEDIA STATEMENT
12 August 2019


Eighteen automatic safety gates have been installed in Auckland since the start of 2018 to keepcommuters and pedestrians safe, said Transport Minister Phil Twyford launching Rail Safety Week.

Auckland Transport and KiwiRail will install 15 more sets of gates on the South and West Auckland lines by mid-2020.

Phil Twyford said safety is the Government’s top transport priority.

“There have been too many stories of people getting hurt or killed by trains in Auckland. Improving the safety at rail crossings is an important way to stop kids getting hurt or killed when they’re getting around.

“We know that installing automatic gates at rail crossings saves lives. Since the introduction of automatic pedestrian gates at the site where Keenan Matthes was tragically killed in 2017, there have been no further reported near misses.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the Matthes family for their advocacy. Together we’re trying to make sure that no other family experiences the same heartbreak.

“This work is especially important given there are newer, quieter trains running more frequently, meaning more chances for accidents. There were 415 near misses recorded on railway lines across New Zealand last year – any of them could have resulted in a tragedy.

“Installing safety gates at level crossings is a crucial part of improving safety around rail tracks. We also need to teach people how to be careful around trains – that’s what Rail Safety Week is about,” said Phil Twyford.

The Government is also investing $26 million to upgrade the highest risk level crossings on state highways through the Safe Network Programme.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Last year, the Supreme Court also found the ban to be “inconsistent” with the Bill of Rights. Now, the Waitangi Tribunal is calling on the coalition government to repeal the ban for being inconsistent with the Crown’s Treaty obligations.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

 

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs. More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 