Labour has no plan for the economy



“Only a government with virtually no private sector experience would believe that adding another layer of bureaucracy is the answer to our pressing social and economic problems”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

“The Government’s ‘Employment Strategy’, released today, will not halt slowing economic growth, move 300,000 New Zealanders off a main benefit, or help the thousands of children who leave school without basic literacy and numeracy skills.

“The Prime Minister and her Minister of Finance have spent their entire lives in the public sector, so of course they believe getting people into work requires new action plans and strategies created by the Wellington bureaucracy.

“Global economic uncertainty is growing, and domestic economic growth is falling. Labour has no plan to keep the economy afloat or to address deep structural issues.

“Jacinda Ardern understands marketing, but she doesn’t understand the economy. Her Government has added five new or higher taxes, wasted billions on handouts, hiked the minimum wage, gone soft on welfare, banned offshore oil and gas exploration, and taken away opportunities provided by charter schools.

“ACT understands that a strong economy is created by giving workers, families and firms the freedom to create their own opportunities

“That’s why we would introduce a 17.5 per cent flat tax on individuals and businesses by cutting low-value spending, restrain red tape, let parents control their child’s share of the education budget, and put time limits on welfare.”

ends

