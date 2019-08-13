Parliament

Population data is better in 2018 Census than previously

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 12:19 pm
Hon James Shaw

Minister of Statistics


Review confirms most important population data is better in 2018 Census than previous surveys

In accepting the findings of the independent review into last year’s Census, the Minister of Statistics has pointed to the review’s findings that the most important statistical information regarding population coverage is better than previous census surveys have achieved.

The most important objective of the 2018 Census was to provide population data which meets required statutory standards for setting electoral boundaries and making funding decisions for district health boards and that has been accomplished, Statistics Minister James Shaw said.

“While the review has found failings, these are being fixed.

“The Government Statistician has accepted responsibility and resigned,” Mr Shaw said.

“I understand that, as the Government Statistician, Liz feels the buck stops with her with regards to problems identified around the low response rate.

“But I want to thank Liz and her team for the hard work they have done since Census Day to fix that low response rate by incorporating census data with information that’s held in other government agencies to provide population coverage of 98.6 per cent, or around 4.7 million people. That’s better than coverage in the 2013 Census.

“I also want to thank Liz for leading work with stakeholders, including the Data Iwi Leaders Group and other iwi/Māori, to meet their data needs. It’s important that Liz is able to continue leading that work through to the end of the year.

“I thank Murray Jack and Connie Graziadei for taking on this review, which will provide valuable guidance for the next census in 2023.

“The focus now needs to be on ensuring a successful census in 2023.That needs to include working with key stakeholders, like iwi Māori and the LGBTQ+ communities, through design, development, planning, testing and implementation of the next Census, as the Review Panel has recommended.

“It also means ensuring necessary resourcing and improved governance processes are in place, as the Review Panel has also recommended,” James Shaw said.

Note: The Independent Review of New Zealand's 2018 Census report can be found here.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


