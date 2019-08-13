Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mana in Mahi to help 2000 young New Zealanders into work

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment


13 August 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Mana in Mahi to help 2000 young New Zealanders into work and training

Many more young New Zealanders will be helped into work and training with the expansion of the successful Mana in Mahi programme, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Employment Minister Willie Jackson said today.

A year on from its launch, the Prime Minister and Minister Jackson were in Edgecumbe, visiting one of the 161 employers taking young people through the programme, to mark the expansion of Mana in Mahi, that was announced in the Wellbeing Budget.

“Mana in Mahi helps young New Zealanders get valuable sought-after skills and qualifications to kick start their career,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

“Getting that first job and some relevant recognised qualifications is the first step in getting on the pathway to lifelong work. That will not only help the people taking part but will boost the businesses they are working with and help lift the economy overall.

“This is just one example of how this Government is tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand in order to ensure we have a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy that delivers for all New Zealanders,” Jacinda Ardern says.

A $49.9 million boost extends the places available from 150 up to 2,000, well on the way to the goal of 4,000 places. The criteria for placement in Mana in Mahi has also been extended to now include young people not in employment or education (NEETs).

The programme, which is designed to provide employment and an industry training qualification pathway to young people on a benefit, sees employers receive a wage subsidy (at the annual Jobseeker Support rate) and support for work-readiness or pre-employment costs.

“With Mana in Mahi young people get the chance to achieve a formal industry training qualification, such as an apprenticeship, and get paid while they train to do a job they love,” Willie Jackson says.

“Employers told us taking on a trainee is a big commitment, especially for smaller businesses. Mana and Mahi helps employers with the costs of pre-employment and on-the-job training costs.

“This Government wants all New Zealander’s to thrive. Mana in Mahi means more employers can train and develop the next generation of skilled workers while growing their business at the same time,” Willie Jackson said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“As leader of this organisation, I take full responsibility for the shortfalls identified in the report,” said Ms MacPherson.

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

 

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 