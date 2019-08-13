Parliament

New Zealand First Celebrates Success of Mana in Mahi

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

Clayton Mitchell

Employment Spokesperson
13 August 2019

New Zealand First has welcomed today’s announcement, that Mana in Mahi - Strength in Work, will begin its second phase.

“Phase one has gone even better than we expected. It has seen 247 people placed into Mana in Mahi roles, exceeding the targeted number by almost 100,” says New Zealand First Employment Spokesperson Clayton Mitchell.

“Phase two will extend the number of places available up to 2,000, thanks for a $49.9 million boost. It will focus on apprenticeships and an industry training pathway to provide opportunities for young people, including a wage subsidy of $9,580 (GST exclusive) to employers who commit to hiring a young person, and provide them with full-time work.

“Phase two will also improve on what was developed in the phase one, including part time employees in the scheme, making the process for employers easier, and reducing the administrative procedures of being involved.

“New Zealand First has consistently campaigned to provide wage subsidies for small businesses that take on apprentices, job seekers or provide work experience. We want to provide incentives to employers, so that as many young people as possible can start the pathway to a meaningful career,” says Mr Mitchell.

