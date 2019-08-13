Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Corrections Career Expos to help reduce re-offending

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis


Minister of Corrections

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO


13 August 2019

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says a series of career expos held in prisons this year will assist prisoners into employment, decrease their likelihood of re-offending and help keep our communities safe.

Speaking at today’s Second Chance Career Expos at Auckland Region Women’s and Spring Hill corrections facilities, Kelvin Davis said the expos will help prisoners develop a career path and gain skills, qualifications and work experience to help secure a better future for themselves.

“Our Government is committed to reducing crime, and we know helping prisoners into employment decreases their likelihood of re-offending on release. Providing this support now can benefit everyone in the long-run,” Kelvin Davis said.

“We’re doing things differently to reduce re-offending, and for the first time Corrections career expos will also include a speed-recruiting session.”

The speed-recruiting sessions saw ten employers across the two prisons holding quick meet and greet interviews with prisoners. Those selected for speed-recruiting are nearing the end of their sentence, work ready, and actively seeking employment post release.

“Today’s expos are about showing prisoners that there are employers out there willing to hire someone with previous criminal convictions and give them a second chance.

“By making the most of the opportunities available to them, these men and women can get themselves on a decent career path while in prison.

“This gives them a much better chance of securing employment and safely transitioning back into their communities,” Kelvin Davis said.


The Second Chance Career Expos are divided into two parts, including an employer exhibition to give industries experiencing long-term labour shortages the opportunity to showcase their work and attract new staff, and speed-recruiting interviews.

The next Second Chance Career Expos will take place at Whanganui Prison on 5 September and Otago Corrections Facility on 29 October.

Over 2,700 offenders have been placed into jobs since the Corrections’ This Way for Work programme started in November 2016.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“As leader of this organisation, I take full responsibility for the shortfalls identified in the report,” said Ms MacPherson.

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

 

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 