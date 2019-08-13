Corrections Career Expos to help reduce re-offending

Hon Kelvin Davis



Minister of Corrections

13 August 2019

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says a series of career expos held in prisons this year will assist prisoners into employment, decrease their likelihood of re-offending and help keep our communities safe.

Speaking at today’s Second Chance Career Expos at Auckland Region Women’s and Spring Hill corrections facilities, Kelvin Davis said the expos will help prisoners develop a career path and gain skills, qualifications and work experience to help secure a better future for themselves.

“Our Government is committed to reducing crime, and we know helping prisoners into employment decreases their likelihood of re-offending on release. Providing this support now can benefit everyone in the long-run,” Kelvin Davis said.

“We’re doing things differently to reduce re-offending, and for the first time Corrections career expos will also include a speed-recruiting session.”

The speed-recruiting sessions saw ten employers across the two prisons holding quick meet and greet interviews with prisoners. Those selected for speed-recruiting are nearing the end of their sentence, work ready, and actively seeking employment post release.

“Today’s expos are about showing prisoners that there are employers out there willing to hire someone with previous criminal convictions and give them a second chance.

“By making the most of the opportunities available to them, these men and women can get themselves on a decent career path while in prison.

“This gives them a much better chance of securing employment and safely transitioning back into their communities,” Kelvin Davis said.



The Second Chance Career Expos are divided into two parts, including an employer exhibition to give industries experiencing long-term labour shortages the opportunity to showcase their work and attract new staff, and speed-recruiting interviews.



The next Second Chance Career Expos will take place at Whanganui Prison on 5 September and Otago Corrections Facility on 29 October.



Over 2,700 offenders have been placed into jobs since the Corrections’ This Way for Work programme started in November 2016.

