Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New air ambulances for the South

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr David Clark

Minister of Health


Tuesday 13 August 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO


Health Minister David Clark says two new air ambulances for the southern region are the latest addition to what is fast becoming a world class aeromedical service for New Zealand.

“Air ambulances are a critical life-saving service and one that requires sustained investment. That’s why we invested an extra $82.9 million over four years in these services in our first Budget,” David Clark said.

“These new Airbus H145 air ambulances are part of the Government’s modernisation programme to make our country’s air ambulance services safer, better and focused on people’s needs,” David Clark said.

“I’m thrilled that Helicopter Emergency Medical Services New Zealand (HEMS) has invested in these state-of-the-art $15m air ambulances to add to their fleet, which are the first of their kind here.
ends
“They’ll start service tomorrow with one based in Christchurch and one in Dunedin. They perform pre-hospital retrieval and inter-hospital transfer duties for medical and injury services across the Southern region. That spans the entire South Island as well as Stewart Island, the Chatham Islands and the Auckland Islands.

“These air ambulances will provide rapid access to specialised health services, which is especially valuable for people in rural and remote communities. They help to ensure fair access to health services by all New Zealanders, no matter where they live and no matter who they are.

“I’m also pleased that HEMS and the National Ambulance Sector Office (NASO) have signed a four-year contract to provide these services to 2022, which concludes phase one of the procurement process with contracts now in place across all three regions,” David Clark said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“As leader of this organisation, I take full responsibility for the shortfalls identified in the report,” said Ms MacPherson.

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 