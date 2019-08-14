Growing Waikato with the PGF

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Economic Development



14 August 2019

Waikato has been given a financial boost to help grow its economic performance, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced in Hamilton today.

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will invest $400,000 in Te Waka Waikato Economic Development Agency, to ensure it has the access to resources and systems for developing viable initiatives for consideration by the Provincial Growth Fund.

“The provinces need people who not only understand the complexities and issues facing regional economies, but have the skills to diversify and strengthen them. I’m pleased Te Waka is being empowered to help provide the region with this expertise,” Shane Jones said.

“I have always stressed the need for the PGF to not take a top down approach, but rather to listen to, and work with, local communities to identify projects with broad support and clear economic benefits. Ensuring regional economic development agencies are adequately resourced is an essential part of this process.

“There’s untapped potential in the Waikato which this project will help access,” Shane Jones said.

