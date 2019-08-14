Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand First Backs Plans to Protect Productive Land

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

Mark Patterson

Spokesperson for Primary Industries


14 August 2019

New Zealand First strongly supports Government proposals released today which will offer new protection for some of our most productive land.

About 14 per cent of New Zealand’s land is categorised as highly productive, but is under increasing pressure from expanding urban areas and the proliferation of lifestyle blocks.

The Government’s draft National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land (NPS-HPL) introduces a clear and consistent policy that councils must follow when making decisions on land use. It seeks to get the balance right between housing New Zealanders and being able to feed them too.

Under the proposals, councils would be required to ensure there is enough highly productive land available for primary production now and in the future, and to protect it from inappropriate subdivision, use and development.

“This is a great initiative, and long overdue,” says Mark Patterson, Spokesperson for Primary Industries.

“It is madness that highly fertile soils on the outskirts of New Zealand’s cities have been paved over to make way for housing. These precious lands are food baskets on the doorstep of our main centres of population.

“Once the land is turned over to development, it is lost to food production forever. I am proud to be part of a Government taking action to protect our most productive land and the communities which it supports.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand First Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Shoot This Puppy

It may help to think of the October 31 ‘no deal’ Brexit as a warm, rascally puppy. And British PM Boris Johnson has made it clear that he will shoot that puppy, unless someone stops him. More>>

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty... More>>

ALSO:

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 