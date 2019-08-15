Grants for clean green transport options welcome

15 August 2019



The Green Party welcomes grant funding that ensures more low emissions vehicle infrastructure for a clean green New Zealand.

“As a Government we’ve set a priority for a clean green future and grants announced today show that being put into action”, said Green Party energy spokesperson Gareth Hughes.

“With more resources put in by Government and the private sector, we are increasingly electrifying our roads, freeing us from polluting, gas guzzling vehicles.

“There are 29 projects with grant funding that range from more public EV charging stations to heavy electric truck trials.

“We know that transport makes up 19% of our emissions, so this work is critical if we are going to meaningfully act on climate change.

“These grants are part of a broader work programme to bring emissions down in New Zealand by this Government and we welcome it”.

Background:

· Today the Government has announced grant funding for 29 low-emissions vehicle projects as part of the latest round of the Government’s Low Emission’s Vehicles Contestable Fund.

· Grants include $4.5 million of Government funding matched by 12 million from the private sector. This the largest round of funding delivered so far.

· In total, the fund has committed $20.9 million in government funding to 120 projects, matched by $40.7 million applicant funding.

· For more information about the fund, visit www.eeca.govt.nz/funding-and-support/low-emission-vehicles-contestable-fund/

