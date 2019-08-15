Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Resolution for Canterbury owners of on-sold homes

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes.

EQC Minister Grant Robertson says today’s announcement will provide relief for the last group of people affected by botched or missed repairs following the Canterbury earthquakes.

“The new policy allows EQC to make an ex-gratia payment so people can repair their homes, providing an option for people who had run out of options,”

“EQC estimates there could be up to 1,000 homes in Canterbury affected by today’s announcement,” Grant Robertson says.

The Government estimates it could cost $300 million to repair these homes.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods says this will give homeowners who have been trapped in limbo a way to move on with their lives.

“The on-sold over-cap issue has been an absolute nightmare for some Cantabrians. They have been trapped with homes that have gone over the $100,000 EQC cap after they bought them, with no access to recourse from insurance.”

Homeowners will have 12 months to make a claim to EQC for defective repairs or previously undetected damage.

EQC will then work with the home owners to agree a payment amount so repairs can be made.

This new policy is part of the Government’s plan to help the people of Christchurch move on with their lives. This includes resolving outstanding EQC and insurance claims, the establishment of the Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal and the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service. The review into EQC being led by Dame Silvia Cartwright is making sure we learn from their experiences.

These changes have meant that 84 percent of EQC claims on hand in May of 2018 have now been resolved.


*An ‘on-sold over-cap claim’ is a claim on a property that has been sold since the earthquakes, and has subsequently had unscoped or missed damage identified and costed at more than the EQC cap, and the customer cannot recover the over-cap amount from their private insurer.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 