New AsureQuality Chair appointed

16 August 2019

The Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises Shane Jones and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson have announced the appointment of Dr Alison Watters as Chair of AsureQuality Limited.

Dr Watters has served on the AsureQuality board for over three years, and as Deputy Chair for the past 18 months. She is a director of Livestock Improvement Corporation, and was previously a Principal Research Scientist for Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

“Her knowledge of AsureQuality, experience in primary industries, and expertise in laboratory management sets her up well to lead the board,” Shane Jones said.

I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead the AsureQuality board and to work with management to ensure the continued success of AsureQuality,” said Dr Watters.

Dr Watters is appointed for three years from 1 November 2019, when current Chair Janine Smith retires after nine years of service.

“Shareholding Ministers acknowledge the contribution and leadership of Ms Smith during her time as Chair,” Shane Jones said.

