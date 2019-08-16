Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Post Chair appointed

Friday, 16 August 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon Shane Jones

Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises

16 August 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT


The Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises Shane Jones and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson have announced the appointment of Mr Rodger Finlay as Chair of NZ Post Limited. Mr Finlay has been appointed from 21 August 2019 to 30 April 2022.

“Mr Finlay is a capable and experienced Chair, who will bring strong governance and senior commercial experience to the NZ Post Board at a time of significant challenge to its business models. He also brings skills that are relevant to NZ Post’s role as the majority owner of Kiwibank,” Shane Jones said.

“Shareholding ministers are confident Mr Finlay can help guide NZ Post through the changing mail environment while ensuring a high standard of service is maintained, especially in the regions.”

To ensure he has the necessary time available for NZ Post, Mr Finlay will retire from his role as a governor on the board of Radio New Zealand Ltd at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Finlay has experience in leading companies through restructuring, and is currently serving as chair of PGG Wrightson, the Independent Advisory Panel of the Provincial Growth Fund, and Mundane Asset Management.

He is currently a director of Ngai Tahu Holdings, Rural Equities Ltd,and RNZ. He has previously chaired NZ Oil and Gas and been a director of Tandou Ltd, Public Trust, and NZ Thoroughbred Racing.

Mr Finlay’s executive career spanned twenty five years and included senior roles in investment banking at UBS, Paribas Group SA, and Credit Suisse First Boston Ltd.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to lead NZ Post as it continues to transform its business, and addresses its commercial opportunities”, Rodger Finlay said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 