New Zealand Post Chair appointed

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon Shane Jones

Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises

16 August 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT



The Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises Shane Jones and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson have announced the appointment of Mr Rodger Finlay as Chair of NZ Post Limited. Mr Finlay has been appointed from 21 August 2019 to 30 April 2022.

“Mr Finlay is a capable and experienced Chair, who will bring strong governance and senior commercial experience to the NZ Post Board at a time of significant challenge to its business models. He also brings skills that are relevant to NZ Post’s role as the majority owner of Kiwibank,” Shane Jones said.

“Shareholding ministers are confident Mr Finlay can help guide NZ Post through the changing mail environment while ensuring a high standard of service is maintained, especially in the regions.”

To ensure he has the necessary time available for NZ Post, Mr Finlay will retire from his role as a governor on the board of Radio New Zealand Ltd at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Finlay has experience in leading companies through restructuring, and is currently serving as chair of PGG Wrightson, the Independent Advisory Panel of the Provincial Growth Fund, and Mundane Asset Management.

He is currently a director of Ngai Tahu Holdings, Rural Equities Ltd,and RNZ. He has previously chaired NZ Oil and Gas and been a director of Tandou Ltd, Public Trust, and NZ Thoroughbred Racing.

Mr Finlay’s executive career spanned twenty five years and included senior roles in investment banking at UBS, Paribas Group SA, and Credit Suisse First Boston Ltd.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to lead NZ Post as it continues to transform its business, and addresses its commercial opportunities”, Rodger Finlay said.

