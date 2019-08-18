Time for leadership on Ihumātao

After three weeks of inaction, a hikoi to the Prime Minister’s electorate office this week by the Ihumātao protestors is an opportunity for the Prime Minister to finally show some leadership, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Jacinda Ardern needs to undo the damage she did when she halted construction of much needed houses at Ihumātao. When the hikoi reaches her office on Thursday, she should tell them that leaving Ihumātao was the right thing to do and they should keep walking.

“It’s been three weeks since Jacinda Ardern inserted herself into the Ihumātao dispute. She has set an appalling precedent and has brought into question full and final Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

“The Prime Minister should clearly tell the protestors when they reach her office not to go back.

“It’s time for some leadership.”

