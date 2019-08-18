Time for leadership on Ihumātao
Sunday, 18 August 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Time for leadership on Ihumātao
After three weeks of
inaction, a hikoi to the Prime Minister’s electorate
office this week by the Ihumātao protestors is an
opportunity for the Prime Minister to finally show some
leadership, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.
“Jacinda Ardern needs to undo the damage she did when
she halted construction of much needed houses at Ihumātao.
When the hikoi reaches her office on Thursday, she should
tell them that leaving Ihumātao was the right thing to do
and they should keep walking.
“It’s been three
weeks since Jacinda Ardern inserted herself into the
Ihumātao dispute. She has set an appalling precedent and
has brought into question full and final Treaty of Waitangi
settlements.
“The Prime Minister should clearly
tell the protestors when they reach her office not to go
back.
“It’s time for some
leadership.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>