Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government's gun 'buy-back' is failing miserably

Sunday, 18 August 2019, 1:05 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Government's gun 'buy-back' is failing miserably


“The Government needs to come clean about what types of firearms are being handed in as part of its buy-back scheme, because the numbers suggest the taxpayer is buying a large collection of pop guns,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The headline figures of the number of firearms collected has been ridiculed, but below the headline figures the story is worse.

“I have been told that only fifteen per cent of known military style semi-automatic owners have attended a buy-back event, and in some cases they have only handed in some of their firearms to test the water. In reality, perhaps only one-in-ten of known MSSAs have been handed in, and that still leaves the unknowns out there.

“Not content to go by anecdote, I looked at the Government’s own figures. According to a Police press release on Friday:

Five weeks into the buy-back scheme, 7573 firearms owners have been processed, handing in a total of 10,844 prohibited firearms and 46,129 parts and accessories.

The amount compensated to firearms owners is a total of $22.4 million.

“According to the buy-back price list, the average part in ‘new or used condition’ is $179. If Police paid the average for parts, then $8.3 million was spent buying parts. That leaves $14.1 million to buy 10,844 prohibited firearms, or $1,300 per firearm.

“According to the price list, however, the average centre-fire semi-automatic rifle - the type used in the Christchurch tragedy - costs nearly twice that, at $2,556 in used condition.

“The only logical conclusion is that the taxpayer is buying a lot of junk. Old and low-powered firearms in poor condition are being handed in, bringing down the average price. Meanwhile, the buy-back is not being effective at attracting high-powered firearms at all.

“In addition to the quality of firearms being handed in, there is the number per person. From the Police release:

Five weeks into the buy-back scheme, 7,573 firearms owners have been processed, handing in a total of 10,844 prohibited firearms and 46,129 parts and accessories.

“These numbers suggest that most people are handing in one firearm. However, if estimates of 1.5 million firearms in New Zealand and 250,000 licensed firearm owners are correct, then the average person has six.

“The Government could easily clear all of this up by releasing a breakdown of the types of firearms they have attracted, but I suspect they will not want to accept that the situation is much worse than the headline figures.

“It appears at this stage that April’s rushed firearms laws and related buy-back are failing miserably. People will happily take the cash for old junk, but so far few serious firearms are being handed in.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 