NZ provides further $3m humanitarian support for Syria



Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced a further $3 million in humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria.

“The Government has contributed this additional funding to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the distribution of food and other essential items, restore water supplies, and support hospitals and health centres to continue to function,” said Mr Peters.

“Humanitarian agencies provide a lifeline for people living in extremely difficult conditions inside Syria, but the challenge is enormous and ongoing.”

“New Zealand also continues to advocate for a political solution to the conflict in Syria. We urge all sides to comply with their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to allow rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all in need,” Mr Peters said.

This latest funding was decided upon in late June and has been provided to the ICRC. It brings New Zealand’s total humanitarian support to people affected by the Syrian conflict to $32.2 million since 2011.







