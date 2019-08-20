Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 20 August 2019

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 20 August 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of the Government’s statements, policies, and actions in relation to the economy?

3. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he consider manufacturing to be crucial to boosting jobs and growing our exports; if so, is he concerned that under this Government, the manufacturing sector fell into contraction for the first time since 2012?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she agree with Treasury advice that “subsidies - whether to financiers, developers or homebuyers - are becoming a part of the actual or expected KiwiBuild toolkit”, and “this is in practice inevitable until reforms to regulatory settings and more-efficient construction take hold”?

6. DARROCH BALL to the Minister of Defence: What announcements has he made regarding capability for the New Zealand Army?

7. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Local Government: Does she agree with the Prime Minister’s statement, “I am sure the Minister of Local Government would be willing to help coordinate a process” to enable pubs and clubs to stay open for the Rugby World Cup?

8. Dr JIAN YANG to the Minister of Statistics: Does he agree with the Census 2018 Independent Reviewers’ conclusion that two of the four investment objectives were not met and the third is likely to be “very challenging”, and what responsibility, if any, will he take for the shortcomings of Census 2018?

9. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Social Development: What recent announcements has the Government made on homelessness, about providing extra support for individuals and families?

10. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is the Government considering changing the principles of the Social Security Act 2018 in response to the Welfare Expert Advisory Group, including the principle that “work in paid employment offers the best opportunity for people to achieve social and economic wellbeing”?

11. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: How much relief in cents per litre will New Zealand motorists see, if any, as a result of the draft market study into the retail fuel sector, and how does that compare to the increase in petrol taxes since the Government entered office?

12. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: What reports has he seen about the New Zealand fuel market?

ALSO:

