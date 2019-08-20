Parliament

NZ Parliament welcomes delegation from French Polynesia

Tuesday, 20 August 2019
The New Zealand Parliament welcomes a delegation from French Polynesia led by Gaston Tong Sang, President of French Polynesia’s National Assembly, this week.

Gaston Tong Sang is a former President of French Polynesia and is currently the mayor of Bora Bora. He is joined by four Representatives from the National Assembly.

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, welcomed the delegation, saying: “New Zealand and French Polynesia continue to enjoy shared, mutual goals in the Pacific region, with a joint cooperation plan to strengthen bilateral ties.

“This visit will assist by providing opportunities for parliamentarians from both countries to share information and knowledge.”

The delegation’s visit began at Uawa (Tolaga Bay), where connections with French Polynesia started in 1769. Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon is also hosting a programme, including school visits, in Tairawhiti.

The visit runs from 18 to 22 August, concluding with a parliamentary programme in Wellington.

