Contempt of Court Bill passes third reading

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 8:08 am
A Bill that consolidates and modernises the rules relating to contempt of court has passed its third reading, Minister of Justice, Andrew Little says.

Contempt of court includes disruptive behaviour in court, harmful publicity that interferes with fair trial rights, and untrue and damaging allegations aimed at the judiciary.

“It is important the law is clear and accessible, and this Bill achieves that,” says Andrew Little.

“Contempt of court undermines the integrity of the court system. The courts need powers to respond effectively to threats to the effective administration of justice,” says Andrew Little.

Contempt laws have become increasingly antiquated, and needed to be modernised to fit the digital age.

Amongst its provisions the new legislation clarifies that jurors must not turn to the internet to look things up or research information relevant to the trial before them. Fair trial rights mean that jurors must only consider the evidence they have heard in the court room.

“Even though the Bill includes new rules to fine jurors who seek out their own information, the Government’s focus is on better education and instructions for jurors,” says Andrew Little.

“The Bill clarifies the scope of the offence previously known as ‘scandalising the court’ by confirming that it applies only when someone makes a statement that is factually incorrect, known to be incorrect and intended to undermine public confidence in the judiciary. Any prosecution of this offence requires the approval of the Solicitor General.”

The case of Solicitor-General v. Smith (2004) illustrated the need for this provision in the Bill. In this case, the defendant made remarks about a court which the High Court said were “intemperate, derogatory and unfair.”[1]The High Court said this sort of provision was needed “to protect the Court, not the dignity of its Judges. It guards the institution, not the individuals.”[2]

“This Bill, which started life under the hand of Hon Chris Finlayson, provides much needed clarity and will be good for the administration of justice and the rule of law in New Zealand,” Andrew Little says.

Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.

Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>

 

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

Welfare: Ongoing Drug-Test Sanctions Contradicts Govt’s Rhetoric

Reports that two-thirds of beneficiaries who fail drug tests are still having their benefit sanctioned contradicts the Government’s so-called health approach to drugs. More>>

ALSO:

