Have your say on early Kiwisaver withdrawals

21 August 2019



Have your say on early Kiwisaver withdrawals for people with life-shortening conditions

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is seeking submissions on Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) 293 to the Taxation (Kiwisaver, Student Loans and Remedial Matters) Bill.

The SOP contains proposed amendments to the Kiwisaver Act 2006 to allow people who are born with life-shortening conditions to withdraw their savings before the age of 65.

The proposal was initially brought to the committee’s attention during submissions on a tax bill last year.

The committee is currently considering the Taxation (Kiwisaver, Student Loans and Remedial Matters) Bill. It encourages submitters on that bill to also consider the new SOP.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make your submission on the bill and SOP 293 by Midnight on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

For more details about SOP 293:

• Read the full contents of SOP 293

• Read the full contents of the bill

