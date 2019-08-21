Foster children’s chance to save for their future

My Members Bill that will allow caregivers to open KiwiSaver accounts for foster children has passed its third reading in Parliament, meaning it will become law in New Zealand, MP for Clutha-Southland Hamish Walker says.

“The KiwiSaver (Oranga Tamariki Guardians) Amendment Bill aims to allow young foster children to have KiwiSaver accounts set up for them, meaning they’re not unfairly disadvantaged when planning for their futures.

“Unfortunately Government parties couldn’t put party politics aside and support my Supplementary Order Paper that would have ensured 6500 of our most vulnerable children had the ability to be on the same playing field as any other child.

“The Bill will now only apply to foster children under the care of a legal guardian, which only accounts for about 10 per cent.

“Having a KiwiSaver account will give these children a chance to prepare for the future. It’s disappointing not all foster children will be able to participate, but this will make a big difference for those who can.”



