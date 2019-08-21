National calls for inquiry into prison letters

National has called for an inquiry into the failure of the Corrections Department to stop inciting letters written by the alleged Christchurch Mosque killer from being sent, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“It is an appalling failure of the Justice system that the man accused of murdering 51 innocent people is able to continue to spread his hate from behind bars.

“New Zealand looks foolish when the Prime Minister is promoting one thing on the world stage and doing another back at home.

“The Prime Minister is calling for controls on the use of technology to spread hate while her own Government fails to prevent letters that promote terrorism from being sent from prison.

“The Justice Select Committee needs to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

“We need answers on what systems the Government put in place for managing the most high profile prisoner in our nation’s history. We need to know how the multiple letters got out and who the recipients were.

“Most importantly, we need reassurances that every possible measure is being taken to ensure this never happens again.

“We owe it to the victims in Christchurch to do everything possible to prevent a repeat of this failure of our Justice system.”

