Four weeks and still no leadership on Ihumātao

It’s been a month since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stuck her oar in Ihumātao and we still haven’t seen any leadership, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Jacinda Ardern is the reason construction was halted at Ihumātao, stopping much needed houses from being built.

“The Prime Minister set an appalling precedent and has brought into question full and final Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

“Iwi leaders have told me that if this treaty settlement is unpicked, they all will be. There is now speculation that Iwi will buy the land back.

“Why on earth would the Kìngitanga or Tainui spend nearly $40 million to get the Government out of the mess Jacinda Ardern has created for herself unless the Crown set up a backroom sweetheart deal for them?

“A deal would unravel our Treaty settlement process, and be very dangerous and costly.

“The Prime Minister has this week spoken in riddles about Ihumātao, saying she speaks directly to herself. It’s time to speak directly to the protesters by telling them there will be no sweetheart deals, so it’s time to go home and let some houses be built.”

