Pita Paraone mourned as a loyal and faithful leader

Monday, 26 August 2019, 11:50 am
The Minister of Local Government and Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta says the passing of Northland’s Pita Paraone will leave a huge gap in Local Government and Māori politics.

Pita Paraone had been a New Zealand First MP after being elected to Parliament in 2002. He had been a spokesman on Fisheries and Maori Development. He was also a chairman of the Waitangi National Trust Board.

“Pita has held a number of leadership roles within Māori Affairs - Te Puni Kōkiri, the Māori Trustee - Te Tumu Paeroa, the Maori Language Commission - Te Taura Whiri, the National Waitangi Trust, and more recently the Local Government Commission.

“I will miss his cheerful and solid contribution to Local Government after he was appointed chair of the Local Government Commission this year.

“He was a great inspiration, someone you could rely on and a stalwart for ensuring that the outcomes for Māori contributed to the betterment of New Zealand.

“Pita will be sadly missed and I send my aroha to his wife and whānau,

“We mourn with the people of Ngāti Hine, Ngapuhi and Māoridom - Pita will be remembered fondly,” says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

