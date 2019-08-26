New Zealand First condemns National's Super Age policy

The National Party has thrown older New Zealanders under the bus again regarding superannuation, by reaffirming its commitment to raise the eligibility age from 65 to 67 says New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters.

“They have proposed this change will take place in 20 years’ time, but how can we believe it won’t be sooner?

“The National Party cannot be trusted on superannuation, and their record is littered with broken promises. They increased Labour’s superannuation surtax in 1990, after promising to abolish it, no ifs, no buts, no maybes.

“And National were responsible for lowering the New Zealand Superannuation rate from 65 percent to 60 percent of the average ordinary time weekly wage.

“And then, even worse, they even stopped contributing to the New Zealand Super Fund whilst in Government.

“New Zealand First is the sole voice in Parliament that has consistently advocated for keeping the Superannuation age at 65.

“We ensured, in coalition negotiations, that the age would not be raised during this term of Parliament. We will continue advocating for the retention of the current retirement age into the future.

“The current leader of the National Party Simon Bridges has made this announcement today, but what we need to know is if Judith Collins agrees,” says Mr Peters, noting the bad breakdown in National’s caucus unity after Ms Collins announced she was going her own way on the Zero Carbon Bill.

