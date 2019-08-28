National finally wakes up on gun reform



“It has taken National five months to wake up to the fact that the Government is targeting law-abiding firearm owners who have done nothing wrong”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

National has suggested it might vote against the Government’s second Arms Amendment Bill.

“Voting against the second tranche of gun reforms won’t excuse National’s decision to support a rushed, undemocratic process in April”, says Mr Seymour.

“Meanwhile, ACT’s decision to vote against the entire Parliament is being vindicated every day.

“Although National is correct to label the gun ‘buy-back’ a fiasco, it helped to create a situation in which only a tiny fraction of firearms are being handed in with many more potentially forming a black market.

“Police compensation figures suggest old and low-powered firearms in poor condition are being handed in. Even worse, most people are handing in just one firearm. However, if estimates of 1.5 million firearms and 250,000 licensed firearm owners are correct, the average person has six.

“Since April, ACT has done what the Government should have in the first place: respectfully consult with experts and the gun community to develop sensible changes that balance the rights of law-abiding firearm owners and the need for public safety.

“ACT will work constructively to try to improve the Government’s legislation. However, we will oppose a shortened select committee process and proposals such as a gun register, which has been shown to be an expensive failure in other countries.”

ends

© Scoop Media

