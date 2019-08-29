Jobs hubs to support Auckland jobseekers

Hon Jenny Salesa

Minister for Building and Construction

Hon Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment

29 August 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



Auckland has two more jobs and skills hubs which will help meet the demand for skilled workers created by the city’s construction boom.

Launched by Employment Minister Willie Jackson today, the new hubs located in Manukau and Glenfield (Northern) build on the success of existing hubs in Tāmaki, the city centre, and Auckland Airport, helping people find work and training.

Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa says that the construction industry employs about 242,000 workers, making it this country’s fourth largest employer and a substantial employer in Auckland.

“The new jobs and skills hubs are perfect examples of how we’re focusing on developing a skilled and responsive workforce that can meet the current and future needs of New Zealanders,” says Jenny Salesa.

Funded by the Government’s Sector Workforce Engagement Programme (SWEP), the new hubs provide a no-cost service for jobseekers and employers.

“Auckland’s existing hubs have already helped more than 1,500 people into work. The two new hubs will be particularly focussed on the construction and infrastructure sector, which will need an estimated 56,000 workers in the next decade to keep pace with Auckland’s growing demands*,” says Willie Jackson

“Auckland needs access to people with the right skills in the right places, so the city can keep growing at this exponential rate. Both large-scale infrastructure projects and an increase in building within communities are creating a demand for skilled workers.

“We know from local people they want stable, long-term work opportunities close to where they live. These hubs will meet that need with extensive support in one place including: career advice; recruitment services; schools-to-employment connections; help getting industry certifications; job interview training and mentoring.

“Construction and building work in Auckland last year reached a record high of $9.15 billion (Statistics NZ) and this is predicted to increase which intensifies the need for initiatives like this.

“We know from the success of the three hubs already running in Auckland that this model really works. It’s a fantastic example of extensive collaboration, with central government, Auckland Council, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), and the wider industry working with local people and communities.

“The opening of these hubs today is an essential part of the Government’s Construction Skills Action Plan, to ensure we help people into meaningful, long-term careers in construction and infrastructure while also helping address the skills and labour shortages the sector is facing,” Willie Jackson says.

