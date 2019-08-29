Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 August 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he satisfied with the quality of advice he has received, including from the Treasury?

3. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on approaches to Government fiscal management?

4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: How many of the 100 measures of the five reported health targets in the 2018/19 Quarter Three Health Target data file recently loaded on the Ministry of Health web page entitled “How is my DHB performing?” show an improvement on the equivalent measure for quarter one 2017/18, and how many show a reduction in performance?

5. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: What sanctions, if any, is the Government proposing to remove as part of its welfare overhaul?

6. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to support children’s wellbeing in schools?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions?

8. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Police: How many prohibited firearms have been handed in per collection event on average as part of the gun buy-back scheme, and how many prohibited firearms does he expect will be handed in at the remaining 81 collection events currently scheduled?

9. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Education: Will student, staff, and Māori representation be guaranteed in the governing arrangements for the new unified vocational education and training system; if so, how?

10. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements, actions, and policies around the reform of vocational education?

11. MAUREEN PUGH to the Minister for the Environment: Why has he declined Westpower’s application to construct a run-of-river hydro scheme on the Waitaha River, and is he aware that the Department of Conservation, local hapū, and the Westland District Council back the proposal and the West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board had no objection, while the Green Party has opposed it?

12. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What progress is the Government making on cancer care and control?





