Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 August 2019

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 29 August 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he satisfied with the quality of advice he has received, including from the Treasury?

3. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on approaches to Government fiscal management?

4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: How many of the 100 measures of the five reported health targets in the 2018/19 Quarter Three Health Target data file recently loaded on the Ministry of Health web page entitled “How is my DHB performing?” show an improvement on the equivalent measure for quarter one 2017/18, and how many show a reduction in performance?

5. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: What sanctions, if any, is the Government proposing to remove as part of its welfare overhaul?

6. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to support children’s wellbeing in schools?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions?

8. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Police: How many prohibited firearms have been handed in per collection event on average as part of the gun buy-back scheme, and how many prohibited firearms does he expect will be handed in at the remaining 81 collection events currently scheduled?

9. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Education: Will student, staff, and Māori representation be guaranteed in the governing arrangements for the new unified vocational education and training system; if so, how?

10. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements, actions, and policies around the reform of vocational education?

11. MAUREEN PUGH to the Minister for the Environment: Why has he declined Westpower’s application to construct a run-of-river hydro scheme on the Waitaha River, and is he aware that the Department of Conservation, local hapū, and the Westland District Council back the proposal and the West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board had no objection, while the Green Party has opposed it?

12. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What progress is the Government making on cancer care and control?


Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end.

The Prime Minister has spoken to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September. Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

