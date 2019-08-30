Whanganui Land Settlement and Crown sign Agreement

Minita mo ngā tāke Tiriti

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Pānui Pāpāho

Media Statement

30 o Akuhata 2019

Ka waitohu a Whanganui Land Settlement me te Karauna i te Whakaaetanga ā-Mātāpono

Kua pānuitia e te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti, e Andrew Little, te waitohutanga a Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust me te Karauna i tētahi Whakaaetanga ā-Mātāpono ki te marae o Pūtiki, ki Whanganui i te rā nei.

He kanohi a Whanganui Land Settlement mō ngā iwi me ngā hapū kei ngā pito whakarunga o te awa me te tāone o Whanganui.

I kī a Andrew Little, “Ko te waitohutanga i te rā nei te hua o ngā mahi nui i ngā tau e hia nei, ā, e mihi ana au ki a Whanganui Land Settlement i tēnei whakatutukitanga.”

“I tēnei rā, e whakatakoto ana mātou i tētahi mōkihi puretumu e whānui ana mō te whakataunga o ngā kokoraho Tiriti o Waitangi mai i ngā rā o mua. E mārama ana te Karauna ki te nui o tana kino ki ngā hapū me ngā iwi o Whanganui Land Settlement, ā, e whai ana kia mahi tahi ki te whakarite i tētahi ara kaha ake ki anamata.”



E whakamanatia ana i te whakataunga ko Te Tomokanga Ki Te Matapihi – Whanganui Land Settlement Values. I kī a Andrew Little, “Mā tēnei Whakaaetanga ā-Mātāpono e ōkawa ai te whakaae a te Karauna ki te hiranga o ēnei uara ki a Whanganui Land Settlement, e whakaaro ai hoki ngā pokapū o te Karauna ki te āhua o ā rātou whakatinanatanga mai i aua uara i te whanaketanga o ngā tuhinga ā-ture mō te puretumu.”

E takoto ana i te Whakaaetanga ā-Mātāpono tētahi mōkihi puretumu ā-pūtea, e $30 miriona te nui, me te huhua o ngā tuhinga ā-ture mō te arumoni me te ahurea, tae atu ki te whai pānga pea ki ngā rawa puretumu ā-ahurea, ki te whakaaetanga ā-ture mō ngā wāhi 13 e penapenahia nei, ki ngā whakamanatanga ā-ture hoki mō ngā wāhi e ono e penapenahia nei.

Kei roto hoki i te Whakaaetanga ā-Mātāpono te whakahāngaitanga o te tātakinga kupu o te tāone o Whanganui ki te tātakinga kupu a te kaunihera ā-rohe whānui me te kaunihera ā-rohe o Whanganui, a te papa ā-motu anō hoki.

I kī a Andrew Little, “Kua whakaaturia e Whanganui Land Settlement te manawa piharau, te manawa tītī, me te manawa tina e pai ake ai te anamata o ō rātou hapū, o ō rātou whānau me ā rātou mokopuna.”

Ko te Whakaaetanga ā-Mātāpono a Whanganui Land Settlement kua waitohungia ka kitea i: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/southern-whanganui/



Whanganui Land Settlement and Crown sign Agreement in Principle

Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust and the Crown signed an Agreement in Principle at Putiki Marae in Whanganui today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.

Whanganui Land Settlement represents iwi and hapū in the southern reaches of the Whanganui River and Whanganui City.

“Today’s signing is the result of many years of hard work and I would like to congratulate Whanganui Land Settlement on this achievement,” Andrew Little said.

“Today we are laying out a comprehensive redress package for the settlement of historical Treaty of Waitangi claims. The Crown acknowledges the significant harm it has done to the hapū and iwi of Whanganui Land Settlement and seeks to build a stronger future together.”

The settlement recognises Te Tomokanga Ki Te Matapihi – Whanganui Land Settlement Values. “This Agreement in Principle provides for the Crown to formally acknowledge the importance of these values to Whanganui Land Settlement and for Crown agencies to consider how they might give life to those values in the development of redress instruments,” said Andrew Little.

The Agreement in Principle outlines a financial redress package of $30 million and a range of commercial and cultural instruments, including potential vestings of 22 cultural redress properties, statutory acknowledgements over 13 conservation sites, and deeds of recognition over six conservation sites.

The Agreement in Principle includes bringing the spelling of Whanganui City into line with the regional and district council and national park spellings.

“Whanganui Land Settlement have shown persistence, dedication, and determination to achieve a better future for their hapū, whānau and mokopuna,” Andrew Little said.

The signed Whanganui Land Settlement Agreement in Principle can be found at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/southern-whanganui/



