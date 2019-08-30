High Commissioner appointed to Solomon Islands
Friday, 30 August 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters today
announced the appointment of diplomat Georgina Roberts as
New Zealand’s next High Commissioner to Solomon
Islands.
“Georgina Roberts is a career diplomat who
is well qualified for the appointment. Currently Director of
MFAT’s Pacific Connections based in Auckland, she has also
previously served as New Zealand’s High Commissioner to
Vanuatu and held other diplomatic appointments in South
Africa and Ethiopia,” said Mr Peters.
“New Zealand
has a long running relationship with Solomon Islands,
including our previous involvement in the Regional
Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI).
“The
new High Commissioner will be leading our development work
in the Solomon Islands, which focuses on helping develop its
core state services, boosting regional connectivity,
creating opportunities for economic diversification and
improving management of natural resources.” Mr Peters
said.
