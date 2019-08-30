High Commissioner appointed to Solomon Islands

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters today announced the appointment of diplomat Georgina Roberts as New Zealand’s next High Commissioner to Solomon Islands.

“Georgina Roberts is a career diplomat who is well qualified for the appointment. Currently Director of MFAT’s Pacific Connections based in Auckland, she has also previously served as New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu and held other diplomatic appointments in South Africa and Ethiopia,” said Mr Peters.

“New Zealand has a long running relationship with Solomon Islands, including our previous involvement in the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI).

“The new High Commissioner will be leading our development work in the Solomon Islands, which focuses on helping develop its core state services, boosting regional connectivity, creating opportunities for economic diversification and improving management of natural resources.” Mr Peters said.

