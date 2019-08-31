Parliament

Saturday, 31 August 2019, 11:00 am
Hon Kelvin Davis
Minister of Tourism
More communities to benefit from responsible camping funding

The Government has partnered with 38 councils so more communities around the country can benefit from funding to support responsible camping, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Nearly $8 million will fund a wide range of activities, including continued provision of real time data to campers at selected campsites, the expansion of Tourism New Zealand’s successful education campaign and a project to explore zoning areas in Kaikoura District.

“Our Government wants to continue supporting our regions to thrive and to enrich our country through sustainable tourism growth. Part of this means providing critical funding to improve the freedom camping experience for everyone,” Kelvin Davis said.

“This summer we will again provide important facilities for visitors, but we’ve also come up with innovative solutions that make great use of technology to better share information, help people camp responsibly, and encourage campers to act as guardians of New Zealand.

“I’d like to acknowledge local councils for working together with us on these projects. I’d also like to thank the Responsible Camping Working Group for their guidance on helping to improve the camping system.

“Visitors and local communities alike will benefit from this investment. I’m looking forward to another successful summer,” Kelvin Davis said.

More information about the projects funded can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website.

