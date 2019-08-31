Helping Kiwis get ACC advice for free

A new Navigation Service offers free, independent advice and advocacy for people making ACC claims.

ACC clients will get access to free independent advice and advocacy with the launch of the Navigation Service that’s designed to support Kiwis through the claim process, says the Minister for ACC Iain Lees-Galloway.

“The free Navigation Service has been created in response to recommendations that ACC provide more free and independent advice about its processes in the Miriam Dean review into ACC’s dispute resolution processes.”

The service starts on 2 September and will be delivered by three agencies – Way Finders, Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency and Workplace Injury Advocacy Service.

“It’s important that all New Zealanders can make sense of the claims process and can easily access assistance when they think ACC hasn’t got things right. It’s also important that Māori clients have the option to access independent advice through Whānau Ora that meets their cultural needs.

“The Dean review recommended ACC does more to support clients and manage their expectations about a claim, including what it means to get cover, especially in relation to any future medical complications.

“The Navigation Service was designed and built over the past 18 months and involved interviews, focus groups and co-design workshops with clients, advocacy experts, and disability groups. The service will be offered over the phone or via email.

“Clients are encouraged to contact ACC directly with any questions or concerns but they can also contact the Navigation Service providers for independent advice. The service complements changes ACC made to its review processes in July, when it added two new independent review providers.

“The aim is to increase navigation options for clients, to resolve issues and disputes as soon as possible, and to ensure Kiwis have free access to independent advice about ACC,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

