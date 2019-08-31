Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Helping Kiwis get ACC advice for free

Saturday, 31 August 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Helping Kiwis get ACC advice for free

A new Navigation Service offers free, independent advice and advocacy for people making ACC claims.

ACC clients will get access to free independent advice and advocacy with the launch of the Navigation Service that’s designed to support Kiwis through the claim process, says the Minister for ACC Iain Lees-Galloway.

“The free Navigation Service has been created in response to recommendations that ACC provide more free and independent advice about its processes in the Miriam Dean review into ACC’s dispute resolution processes.”

The service starts on 2 September and will be delivered by three agencies – Way Finders, Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency and Workplace Injury Advocacy Service.

“It’s important that all New Zealanders can make sense of the claims process and can easily access assistance when they think ACC hasn’t got things right. It’s also important that Māori clients have the option to access independent advice through Whānau Ora that meets their cultural needs.

“The Dean review recommended ACC does more to support clients and manage their expectations about a claim, including what it means to get cover, especially in relation to any future medical complications.

“The Navigation Service was designed and built over the past 18 months and involved interviews, focus groups and co-design workshops with clients, advocacy experts, and disability groups. The service will be offered over the phone or via email.

“Clients are encouraged to contact ACC directly with any questions or concerns but they can also contact the Navigation Service providers for independent advice. The service complements changes ACC made to its review processes in July, when it added two new independent review providers.

“The aim is to increase navigation options for clients, to resolve issues and disputes as soon as possible, and to ensure Kiwis have free access to independent advice about ACC,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 