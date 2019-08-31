$2.7 million to support new Tauranga papakāinga

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta today announced a $2.793 million investment to support a new papakāinga in Tauranga, Bay of Plenty.

This investment will support Ranginui 12 Trust with infrastructure and construction costs to develop nine sites for housing on Māori land. The Trust is making their own considerable contribution of more than $2 million towards the project which totals $4.88m.

“This is a true example of Māori working in partnership with the Government to achieve housing aspirations to support thriving whānau,” Minister Mahuta says.

“I commend Ranginui 12 Trust who are taking steps to ensure their whānau have access to safe and secure housing, despite the high purchase and rental prices in the region.”

Tauranga is ranked among the most expensive housing in the world when measured against income.

“This papakāinga will provide further opportunities for whānau to re-connect with their whenua but more importantly to live in a kaupapa Māori community,” Minister Mahuta says.

The development of this papakāinga is expected to be complete in June 2020 and will provide added support to two local marae; ngā pae tapu o Hairini and Maungatapu Marae.

“A strong and thriving cultural identity is essential to sustainable social and economic development within whānau and communities. Not only does it reconnect Māori with their ancestral whenua but provides a strong sense of ownership and self-determination,” Nanaia Mahuta says.

© Scoop Media

