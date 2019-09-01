Minister must prioritise standards over numbers
Sunday, 1 September 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Minister must prioritise standards over numbers
The
Police Minister must ensure that police standards are not
dropping under his watch, National’s Police spokesperson
Brett Hudson says.
“Reports today that Police
vetting failed to pick up a gang affiliation raises serious
questions about the processes in place.
“The risk is
that the Minister, in an attempt to push through as many
graduates as possible before the election to keep his
promises, has compromised on standards.
“The New
Zealand Police provide an essential service to New Zealand
and require support, but not if it comes at the cost of
standards that help ensure our Police are ready for the job
facing them.
“This is a basic issue and should have
been picked up.
“I would expect some serious
questions to be asked of the Minister and assurances
provided to make sure that this issue is not repeated
again.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>