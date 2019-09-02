Parliament

Strong response to National’s Economic Document

Monday, 2 September 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Paul Goldsmith - Finance

2 September 2019

New Zealanders have provided a strong level of support for National’s Economic Discussion Document, with a majority supporting every single policy proposal, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“In just one week, National has received more than 400 online responses to our Economic Discussion Document.

“We are pleased to see that all 50 of our policy proposals or commitments have received majority support from respondents. Of the 50 policy proposals, 29 have more than 90 per cent support and all 50 policies have at least 70 per cent support.

Some of the most popular policies, with well over 90 per cent support, include:

· Indexing tax thresholds to the cost of living

· Requiring all Government departments and agencies to pay their contractors within 30 days

· Amending the Public Finance Act to improve accountability and reporting of results

· Supporting and properly resourcing the Infrastructure Commission

· Overhauling the Resource Management Act

· Requiring quality cost-benefit analysis for any major new regulation

Other interesting results include:

· Reintroducing targets in health, education and law and order – 91 per cent support

· Progressively increasing the age of entitlement from 65 to 67, starting in 2037 – 80 per cent support

· Eliminate two regulations for every one we introduce – 83 per cent support

· Repeal 100 regulations in our first six months – 80 per cent support

· Repealing restrictions on the flow of foreign capital into New Zealand businesses – 79 per cent support

· Establishing a ‘Small Business Payments Guarantee’ – 89 per cent support

· Removing the ability for Governments to give preferential pay agreements to union members during public sector wage negotiations – 89 per cent support

· Reverse the oil and gas ban – 88 per cent support

· Māori land reform – 82 per cent support

· Repealing the Regional Fuel Tax – 70 per cent support

· Pricing mechanisms that will help to efficiently manage the flow of traffic and is revenue neutral – 92 per cent support

“These are heartening results and show that New Zealanders trust National with the economy.

“The Government has overseen a sharp slowdown in the economy with business confidence the lowest it has been since the depths of the Global Financial Crisis.

“The Government has added costs to businesses and families through higher taxes and more regulations. It has created massive uncertainty and demonstrated incompetence, most famously with KiwiBuild and its woeful infrastructure policies.

“National will restore confidence and revive our economy so that we can lift our aspirations, both in what we can earn and in what social challenges we can overcome.”

