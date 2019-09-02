Parliament

Refreshed Northland Action Plan launched

Monday, 2 September 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The refresh of the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan will drive growth in Northland and build on the significant progress made over the last two years, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

“The $200,000 Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment announced today is consistent with the PGF’s commitment to support all regions across New Zealand with their regional economic development capability,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“This latest PGF funding is in addition to PGF projects totalling over $217 million already announced in the Northland region as at 31 July 2019.

“Northland benefited from early PGF investment as several projects identified in its original action plan were ‘ready to go’ and many are now under way. So it’s a good time to refresh the plan and stretch the region’s ambition even further.

“The upgrade of the Bay of Islands Airport, and the Wairau Māori Art Gallery are examples of PGF funded projects included in the original action plan.

“The refreshed Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan has an added emphasis on Māori economic development and identifies a number of priority areas for investment, including; digital connectivity, water storage initiatives, and skills and employment.

“I commend the significant work done by Northland’s leaders to collaborate and come together to produce an updated local plan and agreed priorities to grow Northland’s economy.

“This Coalition Government is proud to be working in partnership with the Northland region to contribute to strong growth and deliver on the next phase of their plan,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

