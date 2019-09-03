A new school for Tauranga and 50 new classrooms



Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Education



3 September 2019

A new school for Tauranga and 50 new classrooms for the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatū and Whanganui

The Government is building a new school and 50 new classrooms to provide around 1,300 additional student places at 23 schools and kura across the Bay of Plenty and in Taranaki, Manawatū and Whanganui.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins released the Education Growth Plans for these regions at Brookfield Primary School in Tauranga this morning.

“The plans forecast around 13,000 additional student places may be needed by 2030 – 10,000 of these in the Bay of Plenty-Waiariki.

“The previous Government didn’t adequately plan for growth and for too long schools have had to make do by using libraries and school halls when their school rolls increased.

“We want New Zealand to be the best place to be a child and that means learning in warm, comfortable and modern classrooms.

“We need to make sure families in some of our fastest growing areas around the country can be confident their local schools will have enough space for their kids.

“Today’s release of the regional growth plans is part of the wider National Education Growth Plan (NEGP) which forecasts that an additional 100,000 new student places are needed across the country by 2030.

“The NEGP is supported by $1.2 billion cash injection for school property in the Wellbeing Budget, giving communities and schools certainty. It also provides an economic boost by creating new building projects for the construction industry.

“Brookfield School in Tauranga will be relocated on to a nearby site and expanded to provide 325 additional student places at a cost of around $16 million. A further $21 million investment will build 35 more classrooms across Bay of Plenty - Waiariki, for about 700 additional student places.

“In Taranaki, five schools are getting 10 new classrooms for 212 extra additional student places, worth $5.5 million. In Manawatū-Whanganui, three schools are getting five new classrooms for 106 extra students for $2.5 million.

“Combined, this is a $45 million investment in our schools, and further announcements will be made for these regions when planning is more advanced,” Chris Hipkins said.

