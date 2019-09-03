Green Party welcomes interest rate caps on loan sharks
Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 11:41 am
Press Release: Green Party
3 September 2019
“I congratulate Commerce and
Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi, for deciding to
introduce an amendment to cap interest rates on high cost
loans”, Green Party spokesperson on Consumer Affairs
Gareth Hughes said today.
“I’ve been urging the
Minister to take this step otherwise the legislation
wouldn’t have been as effective to protect consumers from
loan sharks.
“Without interest rate caps we still
could have seen annualised interest rates in the
high-hundreds or thousands of percent which is simply wrong
and damaging.
“Dozens of countries already cap
interest rates and it is a practical step to help the
vulnerable.
“I want to acknowledge the work of
FinCap, the Salvation Army and other groups who have also
pushed for interest rate caps.”
ends
Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap
Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.
The bill already includes a cap on the total cost of borrowing, which means people taking out high-cost loans will never have to pay back more than twice the amount they originally borrowed, including interest and fees.More>>