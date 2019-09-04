Parliament

New primary school planned for Drury

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The rapidly growing residential area of Drury in south Auckland is set to gain a new primary school by 2022, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

Drury, which is currently served by two primary schools, is forecast to grow to 65,000 residents by 2043. That number is expected to include around 11,350 school-aged children, 6800 of them primary students.

“It is crucial we plan ahead now to accommodate the expected population growth in our urban areas and beyond,” Chris Hipkins said.

“It is anticipated more student capacity will be needed across all year levels in Drury, requiring up to six new primary schools and at least one new secondary school.

A Ministry of Education-owned site in Burberry Rd, Drury, is being considered as the location for the new primary school,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I have approved a request from the Ministry to begin consultation, as required under the Education Act, with the boards of trustees of state and state-integrated schools whose rolls may be affected by the establishment of a new primary school in the area.

If it is established following consultation, it is expected it would open in 2022 with an initial capacity for 370 Year 1-8 students, and planning for 700. A satellite unit for the Blind Low Vision Education Network New Zealand (BLENNZ), to be run by nearby Parkside School, would be included in the design.

“As with any proposed new school there are many factors that need to be taken into consideration, and this consultation process will allow for these to be raised and presented to me before I make a final decision.”

Drury is in the Papakura Rosehill Drury Growth Plan, which is part of the National Education Growth Plan announced by the government last month.

The National Education Growth Plan (NEGP), the country’s first ever, identifies 10 years out where new schools may need to be built or additional classrooms are needed at current schools.

“The growth plan sits alongside the largest ever single investment in school property in New Zealand history. Announced in this year’s Wellbeing Budget, the $1.2 billion in guaranteed funding for new classrooms gives schools and communities certainty. It also provides an economic boost by creating new building projects for the construction industry.”

More on the NEGP for Auckland and Tai Tokerau can be found at this link.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


