Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand welcomes Barbados Minister for Maritime Affairs

Friday, 6 September 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change


6 August 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT
New Zealand welcomes Barbados Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw has welcomed Barbados Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Hon. Kirk Humphrey, to New Zealand for discussions with the Government on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues. Minister Humphrey will also be meeting Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage and officials from the Ministry of Primary Industries.

“I am pleased to accept Barbados’ request to join the New Zealand-led Ocean Acidification Working Group, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ocean acidification is a serious and urgent global challenge, linked with climate change, that requires international cooperation,” James Shaw said.

“Despite the distance between our two countries, Barbados and New Zealand share strongly aligned interests in the areas of climate change, Small Island Developing States issues, multilateralism, and the rule of law.”

Ministers Shaw and Humphrey acknowledged the closeness of our views on many issues and agreed there was great potential for further growth in the relationship.

“Barbados is a leader in the Caribbean on issues affecting Small Islands Developing States. Many of the issues affecting the islands of the Caribbean are also priority issues for our Pacific neighbours,” said James Shaw.

Ministers shared their concerns on climate change, noting the need to take urgent action. New Zealand welcomed Barbados’s recent adoption of the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance commitments. Minister Humphrey confirmed to Minister Shaw that Barbados wanted to join the New Zealand-led Ocean Acidification Working Group and handed over a letter to this effect.

“We are pleased New Zealand is making efforts towards reducing carbon emissions, and is therefore a natural partner in our fight against climate change,” said Kirk Humphrey.

Minister Humphrey is visiting New Zealand from 5-9 September 2019. While in New Zealand Minister Humphrey, the first Minister of the Blue Economy in the world, will also be seeing how New Zealand manages its maritime conservation areas and New Zealand’s approach to boat building and maintenance. He will then travel on to Samoa for the meeting of African, Caribbean, and Pacific Ministers of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 