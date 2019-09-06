Two new Financial Market Authority Board members appointed

Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs



6 September 2019

PANUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi has today confirmed the appointments of Sue Chetwin and Michael Stiassny as new members of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board.

“Sue’s considerable experience as a consumer advocate and journalist will bring a strong consumer perspective to the FMA, and one that is independent from industry. She is currently the Chief Executive of Consumer NZ, holds governance roles with consumer-focussed organisations, and worked as a journalist for more than 25 years,” Mr Faafoi says.

“The combination of her skills and experience will be highly beneficial to the FMA, particularly as its mandate evolves to encompass more consumer-focussed regulation.

“Michael Stiassny’s wealth of governance and professional experience will also provide considerable value to the FMA.

“Michael is an experienced director who has held a number of public and private directorships for many years, and specialises in strategic advice and dispute resolution. Before moving into leadership and governance roles, he worked as a senior corporate governance and insolvency practitioner.”

Both appointments are for three-year terms.

Background

Sue Chetwin is currently Chief Executive of Consumer NZ, a director of the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, and a member of Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

She is chairing a review of .nz domain names policies for InternetNZ and was recently a panel member of the Electricity Price Review. Prior to this, she worked in journalism for more than 25 years, including as the editor of the Sunday News, the Sunday Star Times and the Herald on Sunday.

Michael Stiassny is currently Chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa Limited and Tower Limited, and a director of Queenstown Airport Corporation Limited.

He previously chaired the boards of Vector Limited and the New Zealand Transport Agency. He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors and holds a Bachelor of Law and Commerce.

ends

© Scoop Media

